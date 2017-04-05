|
The Apr04|17 attack on Khan Sheikhoun,
Syria
KS Post #1: Analysis of the Shajul Islam
video
Shajul Islam's rolling 10 minute selfie
One
of the first videos to hit the internet on Apr04
claiming horrors of a sarin attack by Assad on Khan Sheikhoun
(KS) is a 10.5 minute YourTube that I have designated as Vid-002
in my playlist
of KS vids. It is basically 10 minutes of full-face selfie of a guy
named Shajul Islam wandering around in what appears to be a clinic,
purportedly in KS. I will have a full analysis of this
head-chopper himself in the coming day or two. Suffice it for the moment
to note that I don't refer to this terrorist as "Dr. Shajul
Islam" as the MSM does, and the reason I don't is that his British
medical license has been revoked and I have no information of him being
licensed to practice medicine anywhere, not even the Islamic
Caliphate.
Vid-002 has been featured by enough MSM
writers shouting "Sarin!!" that it requires a really close
look. The version of this vid I found was uploaded to YT at 1339:21
on Apr04|17 UST by "Erik fansclub." That would have been about
5.5 hrs after the alleged attack. The vid had only 1,336 hits as of 1048
on Apr05 PT, so I suspect there is another version of the vid running
under a different URL.
In this analysis my focus is evidence that inculpates
or exculpates Shajul Islam's claim that this
was a sarin attack. When I note that evidence is inculpatory of sarin, I
mean that the evidence supports the accusation that sarin was used.
Evidence that is exculpatory of sarin leads a fair-minded person to
conclude sarin was not responsible.
1. 00:02 --
the vid starts off in what we will call "Room
'A'". There is a bright red needle disposal box on the wall next
to a bright blue spray bottle that will help identify this as room.
The camera is in Islam's face, where it remains for much of the next
10 minutes. Islam is dressed in a dark jacket. His English is good,
British, Cockney. In the background is a portly dude with a Daesh
beard, glasses, wearing a black leather jacket. As the camera
approaches the portly dude, we can see he is forcing air down a
victim's mouth through a ventilation bag -- called
"bagging." He ignores the victim and the bag and watches the camera the entire time.
2. 00:21 -- close up of the "victim's" eye shows how well
oxygenated the victim's blood is, which is strong
exculpatory of sarin. It's hard to make out the victim's pupils
clearly but they may be contracted in moderate light, which would be weak
inculpatory evidence. Given how easily it
is to produce miosis (pinpoint pupils) and how many drugs are miotic, the presence of
miosis is not even close to being sufficient evidence to
establish that there was a sarin attack. And yet this idgit Islam
keeps coming back to this again and again. It's all he has.
3. 00:31 -- suddenly the portly dude in the background
is in a white smock and has a face mask hanging
down below his nose, which means 1) it is useless and 2) he probably
doesn't have a clue how to use it.
4. 00:49 -- first exterior shot. Sudden
snip to exterior view of ambulance
entry; light blue, clear sky; grey/red van w/ "Ambulance" in
English; ambulance workers all w/ face masks; patients and people walking
around have none, suggesting the face masks are to hide identities.
There is moderate traffic in street; shops open; long, strong shadows -- the
sun is to the R of the camera.
NB: Although the video is 10.5 mins long, the exterior shots
tell us that it covers the span of many hours. The shadows lengthen
and move. People in some shots wear sweat-shirts with hoods pulled
up, long-sleeve shirts, jackets, and shoes or socks with their
sandals. In other exterior shots people are in short sleeves.
5. 01:15 -- a male "victim," whom I designate
"M001," exits an ambulance and enters the building -- walking
while holding his head. He looks a little unstable but walks on
his own. He has no beard.
NB: Absolutely no signs of sarin w/ respect to M001. The workers
are all dressed in new, white hazmat suits. Some have masks, which are
no defense against sarin gas. Some have hazmat booties. Most are not
wearing gloves.
6. 01:27 -- gurney enters clinic behind M001. It
appears to carry a woman w/ black hijab.
Patient count so far: 2 males, 1 female.
NB: In the background of this street-scene, there is what appears
to be a shop across the street. It has a blue tarp for shade and
garments or other merchandise hanging along the sidewalk as if
business as usual.
7. 01:54 -- jump back to Room 'A' where about 6 men are donning new white hazmat suits;
portly dude (see point 3) is still bagging the kid on the stretcher
and we can see his hazmat suit includes booties.
8. 01:56 -- view into a room where a male
"victim" lying on table, his hands folded on his stomach, no
distress evident; 2 male workers appear to be intubating him. Patient
count: 3 males, 1 female.
9. 02:12 -- M001 is stripped down and sitting in kitchen area, may be vomiting.
This could be inculpatory of sarin.
M001's color is good, which would be exculpatory
of sarin. He is sitting upright w/out help, also exculpatory.
10. 02:15 -- close-up of patient
who appears to be the woman seen
at bullet 6, above. She is being bagged but she does not appear to be
responsive. Someone reaches in and pulls back her eye-lid for
the camera, but you can't see her pupil. A woman's voice can be heard
behind the camera.
11. 02:30 et seq -- watching closely you can tell the
camera leaves the room with the woman, enters a large hallway with
black & white tiles, and then turns back toward the doorway of the
same room as two women in black hijabs leave. These are the only two female
workers I see -- among at least a couple dozen males.
12. 02:46 -- intubated male pt. on gurney being brought
into Room 'A' through hallway. No beard, just stubble. Patient
count: 4 males, 1 female.
13. 02:54 -- again, Islam reaches in and pulls back the
patient's eyelid, but you can't see his pupil. Islam now has white
lab coat on over his dark jacket.
14. 03:34 -- the male pt. on gurney appears unresponsive;
he has what could be blistering or burns on R arm; facial color excellent.
Exculpatory of sarin.
15. 03:52 -- out in the hallway someone is passing out
plastic bags from a roll, the bags are marked in English "POLICE
EVIDENCE BAG" -- Islam is explaining the clothes will be
collected as evidence. "This is, no doubt, organo
phosphate."
NB I'm like, WTF?? If the clothes were contaminated w/ sarin, all
of these guys handling the "evidence" would be in
convulsions by now and the floor would be covered with feces and puke.
16. 04:20 -- second exterior shot. Yellow ambulance; street looks very busy with lots
of traffic - no indication of attack.
NB: Islam is complaining that they have to turn away the patients
in the ambulance, and yet he has time to be making a video and
yabbering his BS about pinpoint pupils.
17. 04:50 -- third exterior shot. Grey van. There is a 44
L. gas bottle on the ramp during this shot only.
18. 05:15 -- after Islam's dramatic statement that the
clinic cannot take more patients, a male on a gurney is rolled into
the clinic and into Room 'A,' which appears empty of patients. It is
noteworthy that the camera shows mostly people just standing around in
small groups grab-assing.
19. 05:31 -- the male has miosis, which is mildly
inculpatory of sarin; his facial color is excellent and his
eyes are bloodshot, which are strongly
exculpatory. No beard.
20. 05:37 -- something odd appears on this male's nose -- a circle of
white spots; looks like camera artifact; he has a non-bleeding gash or
scar under his R eye. Patient count: 5 males,
1 female.
21. 05:50 -- a counter upon which about 20 amber vials
are being set up; the vials are full and have their tops snapped off;
a person behind the counter seems to be snapping the vials; no labels
are visible on any of the vials
22. 05:55 -- camera scans past the vials to a clear
plastic box that appears to contain similar amber vials and a
hand-written card "Atropin" -- that's right, English for the
viewing audience, although there is also some Arabic writing.
23. 06:13 -- the counter with the vials is shown in
background, including the face of the worker behind the counter
24. 06:23 -- another look at the counter from the same
angle -- all of the open vials are gone as is the plastic box with the
"Atropin" label.
25. 06:47 -- boy
("B005") on orange gurney is rolled into the
clinic and Room 'A' while being bagged; he has excellent color; tape w/ markings on
chest, reminiscent of the "Caesar photos;" no indication of blood; no indication of sarin.
Patient count: 6 males, 1 female.
NB: B005 is seen in another video in what appears to be a
different clinic. See here.
26. 08:08 -- male on gurney in a room; good view of miosis unreactive to
light, mildly
inculpatory of sarin;
man is intubated and responsive. No beard.
Patient count: 7 males, 1 female.
27. 09:00 -- Islam moves from patient to patient rudely
demonstrating miosis -- it's the
only sarin-like symptom they have. Two more males, both with just
stubble, no beard. Patient count: 9
males, 1 female.
28. 09:53 -- infant; good color; kicking and crying; no women around;
Islam reaches in for the kid's eyelids, but it looks like the pupils
are dilated so Islam let's it go without his constant droning about
"pinpoint pupils."
29. 10:16 -- fourth exterior shot. Same grey/red
van as point #4. Shadows much shorter than
previous views and the sun is now behind the camera; beautiful blue sky.
No gas tank on the ramp. At this point in the day they are still
bringing patients in.
30. 10:27 -- male patient on gurney; very good face
color; no beard; face flushed red. Patient
count: 10 males, 1 female, 1 infant .
Dozens of male workers, 2 female workers.
31. This vid was uploaded about 10 hours or so after the
attack was alleged to have occurred. From the way the shadows
shift during the external shots, it is clear that many hours passed
while the video was in the making. And then, of course, there is
editing, which must have taken hours given all of the snips that are
evident. Consequently, the video itself raises serious questions that
it may have been pre-produced days prior to the alleged attack. For
all we know everyone in this vid is an actor, or a drugged
captive/prisoner, a suggestion that may give context to the observation that all of
the victims shown are men except for two.
- Observations, particularly comparing this incident
with the Ghouta Massacre
32. The vid shows 12 "victims" out of what has
been advertised by the MSM as 100 to 300 victims total, including
fatal and non-fatal injuries.
33. The gender bias of 10:1 for males is both huge and
suspicious. While there appeared to be more male victims than females
in the Ghouta Massacre videos, it was nowhere near 10:1.
34. The most prevalent action of the workers in the
Ghouta videos was them incessantly throwing and rubbing water into the
faces of victims. That weird, inexplicable behavior is not seen in
this video.
35. I give no evidentiary weight one way or the other to
the vials stacked on the corner. They are obviously supposed to be
atropine and therefore suggestive of a sarin event, but one would have
to be a sucker to buy that. First, the vials are not labeled; they
could be anything, including water. Second, a hand written card in
English saying "Atropin" would hardly be proper pharmacy
practice, least of all in Syria. Third, the sequence smells like
a spoof staged as an embellishment for a false-flag video -- as noted
above, in the blink of an eye all of the vials disappear.
36. Virtually no blood is seen on the patients, the
floor, the gurneys, etc. There is no evidence of high
explosives, such as cement dust in the victims' hair or on their bodies.
37. None of the adult male "victims" have
beards, another statistical anomaly. It is hard to make a
comparison between victims and the dozens of workers because many of
the worker are wearing
masks, but just on the basis of the workers whose faces are not covered,
only a very small number of them are beardless.
38. Contrary to news reports that 30% of the victims are
children, in this sample of 12 "victims" there were only two
children (17%), and one of those was a young man in his late teens.
39. There is next to no evidence in this
video to support the allegation that sarin had anything to do with
this incident in Khan Sheikhoun.
40. More
specifically, the lack of the 5 primary
clinical signs of organophosphate poisoning -- hyper-salivation,
hyper-lacrimation, uncontrolled micturation, uncontrolled defecation,
violent vomiting -- presents more than a reasonable doubt that sarin
was in anyway responsible for these patients' problems.
41 Moreover,
the positive clinical features of these
people, particularly their bright red skin color, virtually guarantees
this was not sarin.
42. Given that the time to produce the
video was only 10 hrs. while the video itself spans many hours judging by the
changing shadows in the exterior shots, and
given the warped demographics of the "victims," the shaved
beards, the symptoms consistent with cyanide poisoning -- well, all of
this suggests to me a much more sinister explanation than the quotidian
"Assad gassed his own people."
43. Based on just this one video and 12
subjects, the clinical picture appears to me to be more consistent
with intoxication by cyanide, which is consistent with my
conclusions of what caused the fatalities in the Ghouta Massacre.
I would venture to guess, given the similarities in these two events, that
a careful analysis of videos from both incidents will reveal
"workers" and "medics" who appear in both
performances.
44. The twisted demographics we see in
Islam's video could very well mean that the whole thing was
orchestrated by someone too stupid to pay attention to details. You
know, like someone who thinks all he has to do is show the world a
bunch of people with pinpoint pupils and the world will buy his
bullspit about sarin.
45. A stronger hypothesis than the sarin
hypothesis is the hypothesis that after failing to draw the US into
the Syrian civil war by staging the Ghouta Massacre, these Wahhabi terrorists waited
until the American voters put someone in the White House who would
likely be a lot more easily manipulated by false-flag adventures and
shocking allegations of Assad gassing his own people than Obama was.
So last Tuesday they figured it was time to run the old sarin false-flag
up the pole once more to see if they could sucker the US into
attacking Assad. And judging by Trump's
bluster today, the Wahhabis are getting the effect they
wanted. Of course with Russia's Su's and SAMs protecting Syria,
Trump's bluster could well end up being blow-back that the entire
world comes to regret.
Someone -- Russia, the CIA, Jordan . . . who knows? -- was able to get
to Obama and Kerry during the 2013 crisis over the Ghouta Massacre and
explain to them what really happened in Ghouta. And the reason we know
that is that suddenly, about spring of 2014, both Obama and Kerry
quit accusing Assad of gassing his own people, and we never heard that
accusation from them again. Let's hope someone gets the right
information to Trump, and let's hope Trump takes the time to collect
all the facts and all the opinions before pulling the trigger on Assad.
And Putin.
Thanks for reading and for giving this
important issue some serious thought.
